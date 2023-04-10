ORLAND — A man who allegedly fired shots while in an argument with a neighbor is being held on three felony charges related to the Saturday evening incident, said a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
Mark Lindsay Handshoe, 53, Orland, allegedly fired shots at a neighbor or neighbors following a physical altercation, the news release said.
Detectives learned that an ongoing neighborhood dispute led to threats of physical harm. Handshoe got a hold of a firearm and "discharged the firearm multiple times in the direction of other individuals involved," the release said.
Police recovered the firearm used at the scene, the release said.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, arriving deputies were directed to Handshoe, who was still on scene, by witnesses. Deputies immediately detained and disarmed Handshoe.
Sheriff’s detectives were called into to assist with the investigation and conducted multiple interviews. Detectives found that an ongoing neighborhood dispute led to threats of physical harm being made, the news release said, at which time Handshoe allegedly obtained a firearm and discharged the firearm multiple times in the direction of other individuals involved.
Throughout the course of investigation, Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Handshoe for Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony pointing a loaded firearm, and two counts of Level 5 felony intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon.
During the incident, minor injuries were reported as a result of the physical altercation and those injured refused medical attention. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Clear Lake Police Department and the Indiana State Police.
This story will be updated once more information is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.