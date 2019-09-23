ANGOLA — Two people were sentenced for dealing methamphetamine on Monday afternoon in Steuben Circuit Court.
Acasia J. Haynes, 19, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony charge, admitting to her role in the June 11, 2018 transport of around 3 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine into Steuben County.
Timothy C. Swegles, 24, of Angola pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony as well, admitting to driving an ounce of meth through Angola with the intent to sell half of it to a local customer.
Haynes was sentenced to 12 years consecutive to a sentence she is serving in Michigan for robbery. Her earliest release date in Michigan is 2026. If she completes her Michigan sentence before her 12 years in Indiana is up, she will be transferred to an Indiana prison. Judge Allen Wheat recommended the Indiana Department of Corrections’ Purposeful Incarceration program. Four other pending charges were dismissed.
Swegles was sentenced to 14 years for the meth dealing charge and an additional eight years for habitual offender. Two years of the underlying charge were suspended and Swegles will serve two years probation after he is released from prison. Wheat also recommended Purposeful Incarceration for Swegles, who received credit for 191 days already served in Steuben County Jail.
Eight other charges pending against Swegles were dismissed, the majority of them misdemeanors and lesser included charges on the dealing allegation.
