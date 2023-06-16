25 years ago
• The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees is going to hold a special meeting on Monday to review studies the district has commissioned in 1996 and 1997 concerning building and space needs on the elementary school level in the district. Currently the district has three elementary schools — two in Angola and one in Pleasant Lake — but increasing enrollment has put a squeeze on how many students the school buildings can handle. Superintendent Oren Skinner said nothing has been set in stone, that the session is for brainstorming ideas about needs on the elementary school level.
