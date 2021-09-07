ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jason J. Backus, 44, of the 400 block of Park Place, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Lucas C. Burlew, 23, of the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 near C.R. 700E, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Cody A. Click, 27, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested on Calvary Lane at North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• David A. Householder, 31, of the 15000 block of Buss Road, Manchester, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Howell, 33, of the 200 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dustin D. Judd, 31, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Casandra A. Kinney, 29, of the 5500 block of Standish Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Cassidy M. Knott, 21, of the 200 block of West Walnut Street, Waterloo, arrested on North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Rodney M. McLain, 56, of the 3600 block of South C.R. 1000W, Hudson, arrested on C.R. 925E at Lake Ann Lane 100, Fremont, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Terrence D. Nabors, 31, of the 2000 block of Colgrove Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at mile marker 340 south on a charge of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana or hashish and reckless driving.
• Michael Sauceda, 26, address unknown, arrested in the 4900 block of North S.R. 127, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Dale A. Snyder, 62, of Hudson, arrested at the intersection of Wendell Jacob Avenue and North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction in the last 10 years and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Beau T. Tagliaferri, 22, of the 68000 block of Plum School Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of North C.R. 350E, on warrants alleging felony criminal confinement, residential entry, strangulation and intimidation and misdemeanor domestic battery, interfering in the reporting of a crime and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Robert J. Wietecha, 37, of the 500 block of Randolph Street, arrested in the 600 block of East Broad Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.