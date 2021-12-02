ANGOLA — Michael Rosen, DO, an orthopaedic surgeon at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, earned his second board certification from the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery last month in orthopedic sports medicine.
This distinction came just four months after Rosen earned his first certification from AOBOS in orthopedic surgery.
“We are so proud of Dr. Rosen and this accomplishment,” said Sarah Hagen, executive director of Cameron Medical Group. “Cameron is fortunate to have physicians who are dedicated to learning and growing in order to better serve our patients.”
Board certification is an extra step doctors can take to demonstrate mastery of the latest advancements in their specialty. Those who pursue this distinction must have a strong desire to practice at the top of their profession and deliver high-quality care to their patients.
On Monday, the Cameron Orthopaedics team celebrated Rosen’s certification during a luncheon. The Cameron administration team and the executive director of Cameron Medical Group presented Rosen with a plaque at the event to commemorate his accomplishments.
“Dr. Rosen exemplifies Cameron’s mission to better serve our community,” said Angie Logan, Cameron CEO. “Because of our staff’s dedication to exceptional service and compassionate care, we are able to provide the highest quality of medical care to our patients.”
Rosen is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about Cameron Orthopaedics, visit cameronmch.com/services/orthopaedics/.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
