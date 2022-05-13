HOWE — For nearly 70 years, Howard Terrell has been listening to a collection of music that only he could hear.
Terrell, a renowned upright bass player, a retired music instructor and bandmaster, is, according to those who know him, a musical genius.
The retired music teacher at Howe Military School first discovered his musical gift as a high school student in the small community of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, where he first learned to play a baritone.
Music came easy to Terrell. And it became the centerpiece of his life.
Music allowed him to earn a good living and raise his family of four children. It gave him the chance to perform for tens of thousands, and it gave him a second career teaching countless young musicians.
But few knew that each night, when Terrell came home from work, he spent his evenings sitting at his kitchen table composing classical music. It’s a secret he kept for most of his life.
“I had all this music in me that had to get out,” he said, pointing to his chest. “It still puzzles me to this day about how I seem to know all kinds of technical things about composing.”
Over decades, Terrell has composed nearly 50 unique pieces. He completed his first symphony in 1951. Terrell’s written four more symphonies since, as well as dozens of other major compositions, including military marches, jazz arrangements, concertos, symphonic suites, full orchestral/choral oratorios and operatic solos. But all of that music remained tucked away, hidden from sight, never seen by any orchestra.
This Sunday, a small chamber orchestra will be performing some of Terrell's music at the Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe. It’s only one of a handful of times that works by Terrell have been performed. The free program starts at 4 p.m. Seating is limited.
Sunday’s music will include several pieces of Terrell’s collection of works, including his “Mediation from Thanatopsis,” “Fantasia from Invictus,” his “Symphonic Suite V” as well as a collection of jazz arrangements, all original works composed by Terrell.
Now 101 years old, Terrell will be there, likely front and center where he won't miss a note. He'll probably be the happiest centenarian in the room (and maybe the only one!).
“I’m just so proud,” he said when asked about the performance.
Born in 1921, he first learned to play a baritone while in high school. Music had only been part of the high school curriculum in Pennsylvania for a few years. As he tells the story, it wasn't much of a baritone.
“It was only half of a horn, but it was a glorious thing to me and I learned to play it,” he said.
That simple act apparently unleashed the music within him. Just one year out of high school Terrell had already written his first piece. But what he really needed was a job and a direction for his life, and he wasn’t finding either. So one day, Terrell said he found himself sitting in church, a little lost and unsure about his future when he decided to say a little prayer.
“I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got to have your help. I cannot do this myself,’” he recalled. “‘I have all this music inside that I've got to get it out or my life is a waste.'"
And almost that quick, he said he got an answer.
“That fast, I saw it in my mind’s eye. It said ‘Don’t worry, everything will be all right’ and He has taken me from there to here. And it’s been a glorious trip,” Terrell said
While Terrell’s musical journey started in high school, it grew when he joined the Army. Terrell enlisted in 1940, as World War II was raging in Europe. He was assigned to an infantry company but the Army quickly swapped his rifle for an upright bass. He was sent to an Army camp in Alabama where he would meet the woman who would become his wife, Regena. They were together for 64 years. She passed away in 2007.
When the war ended, Terrell was discharged, but he quickly reenlisted, this time joining the Army Air Corps, the forerunner of the Air Force.
“Oh, I loved the military,” Terrell said
An original member of the just formed U.S. Air Force Band and Orchestra, Terrell continued to study music, the bass, harmony and music theory. By 1954, he was playing bass with The Airmen of Note. He also played in the Glenn Miller Dance Band. He toured Europe and North Africa, and when Hollywood decided to tell the story about bandleader Glenn Miller, Terrell would up appearing in the movie, “The Glenn Miller Story.”
Terrell’s extraordinary talent didn’t go unnoticed. In the 1950s, while still in the Air Force, he performed in an Air Force band alongside a talented young airman named Tommy Newsom. Newsom would later rise to prominence and in the 1960s work as a saxophone player in the NBC Orchestra on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Newsom once tried to get Terrell a job in the NBC orchestra when it need someone to play the bass. Terrell turned the job down, saying he didn’t want to move his family to New York.
While in the Air Force, Terrell completed bandleader school in 1956 and earned the rank of master sergeant.
He retired from the military in the 1960s and took a job teaching music at the Peekskill Military Academy in New York. In 1970, he came to Howe Military as Howe’s new music teacher and bandleader. He spent 16 years at Howe, retiring in 1986 to a small farmhouse less than a half-mile from the Howe campus.
In the years since Terrell has been busy writing music. He finished his second symphony in 1993, his third in 1998, his fourth in 2001 and his fifth in 2006. In 2015, he completed five symphonic suites. In total, he has composed 45 major works.
In 2011, when Terrell was 90, he hopped in his car and drove to South Bend, intent on making his music known. He met with Nancy Menk, a St. Mary's College music professor, who quickly decided to make Terrell’s dream come true and arranged for a performance of some of his music. His work has been performed a handful of times since.
Larry Garber Construction and the Terrell Family Foundation are underwriting Sunday’s Howe concert. Admission is free, and seating is limited. Donations will be accepted. The church is located at 608 4th St. in Howe.
And sitting proudly at that concert, with perhaps the biggest smile of all on his face, will be Howard Terrell.
“This means everything to me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.