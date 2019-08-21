Golf outing will help provide clean water for village in Ecuador
ANGOLA (08/21/2019) The Trine University chapter of Engineers Without Borders (EWB) will host a golf outing Saturday, Sept. 14, at Zollner Golf Course to raise money for an ongoing project that will provide drinking water to a village in Ecuador.
The event begins with lunch at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Cost is $100 for a team of four, which includes a box lunch, cart and 18-hole scramble.
EWB is an international relief organization that provides all engineering services and 95 percent of the construction cost for communities in developing communities to assist with basic infrastructure needs. The Trine student chapter is in the third year of a five-year commitment to assist Comuna Guangaje, a rural village in Ecuador, in obtaining a consistent source of drinking water during the dry season.
With only a simple system of pipes and tanks, the community of 400, mostly poor farmers, often struggles to get clean water. The existing springs run dry at times, so villagers frequently have to carry water from a distance.
Proceeds from this golf outing will be used to purchase the construction materials for additional pipe networks to collect untapped spring water. A team of six Trine engineering students and a faculty member will travel to the village in October to assist the community with design and construction.
For more information, contact Tim Tyler, professor of civil engineering, at tylert@trine.edu or 665-4821.
