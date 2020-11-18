ANGOLA — Rate increases for the city water utility failed to pass on their third readings Monday before the Angola Common Council but a sewer rate hike did pass.
Jeff Rowe with BakerTilly Municipal Advisors will be working on redrafting two ordinances for the Angola Waterworks to go before the Common Council after both failed to pass on their third readings during a council meeting held Monday.
The first ordinance being redrafted was to establish rates and charges for the water utility based on a cost of service study done by BakerTilly. The second would make fire protection, hydrant rental and private sprinkler charges a line item on the monthly utility bill instead of having that coverage paid out of property taxes.
The council on its final reading, however, did approve an ordinance that would give a 9% increase in rates for the city wastewater utility.
That ordinance came about because advice from BakerTilly showed the existing rates and charges for the utility were insufficient to allow the city to continue to operate and maintain the wastewater facility, pay debt service on bonds and to fund additions or improvements to the system.
The rate increase will begin Jan. 1.
Councilman Dave Martin was outspoken on both ordinances that did not pass, giving his reasons as to why he felt the one on rates and charges for the water utility needs redrafted to be phased in over a three-year period and why he feels fire protection should not be a utility bill item.
“I recommend we phase the cost of service in over a three-year period,” said Martin. “It took us years to get to the end balance of the cost of service we have, and this end balance is a drastic restructuring.”
The changes proposed in the ordinance are revenue neutral for the city, but it reassigns who pays.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said she feels it would be more beneficial for the customers to do the cost of service rate changes all at once instead of over the Martin’s proposed three-year period, but that she will go with whatever council decides.
Like the sewage increase, changes to the water rates would have gone into effect Jan. 1.
“This is just a cost of use, basically showing that industrial and institutional users should pay more and residential less,” Martin said. “It spreads the larger cost over a smaller group of people.
Rowe said he will have to figure rates for the three-year period and bring those back to the council for approval in the form of a new ordinance.
In Martin’s mind, fire protection should stay a tax-supported service and that is why he could not support the final reading of the ordinance that would change it to a utility bill item.
“In my mind, it should be a tax supported service we provide not a line item on the bill,” he said. “It totally changes the user group that pays for hydrants from taxpayers to ratepayers and yes, they are different people.”
Rowe said more and more municipalities are transitioning away from having the coverage paid by property taxes.
“One reason is in looking at it, it aligns better with actual cost in usage that customers pay,” Rowe said. “The ordinance aligns what the customer pays for hydrant charges based on meter size, not property value.”
In his 22 years in the industry, Rowe said he cannot think of any examples where a municipality has made the change and then gone back to having the coverage paid by property taxes again.
As the motion for this ordinance also did not carry, Rowe said discussion will have to take place on how to re-group and proceed from there.
The common council will meet again on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. virtually.
