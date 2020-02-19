ANGOLA — The Discover Engineers Week competition is underway at Trine University this week and continues through Friday.
On Monday night, Trine’s chapter of the American Society of Women Engineers provided the knowledge and skills to work with students at Hendry Park Elementary School to teach students basic engineering concepts.
The Hendry Park event, called Engineering Night, was sponsored by Trine’s chapter of the Society of Women Engineers. SWE invited each engineering department to develop an interactive, hands-on activity for grades K-5 students. Thirty-two Trine students and about 50 elementary school students took part in the event.
