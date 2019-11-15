FLINT — The Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board of Trustees introduced an amended rate ordinance at Thursday night’s meeting.
The new ordinance follows a public hearing Oct. 18 at the district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N. Updated rates, charges, fees and surcharges were made available at that time and are published on the district web site at slrwd.org/district/trustees/ordinances. The ordinance will be advertised twice prior to the board adopting it at a public meeting.
Starting in 2020, under the proposed ordinance, user rates would be $88.99 for the majority of customers. The charge is currently $83.95.
Class I users would pay $66.08.
Per the ordinance, those rates would hold steady through 2022.
The rate ordinance was changed to reflect the costs of a major overhaul at the sewer plant. Retention ponds will be replaced by a cloth media filter system. Project closing is in mid-December. Construction is expected to occur in 2022.
In the meantime, work continues on an expansion at the northeastern end of the district. Jones Petrie Rafinski engineer Steve Henschen said the project is 66 percent complete. Most of the force main has been installed and pump stations are being constructed.
Henschen said the project will be substantially completed by April 9, according to current contractor estimates. The deadline for completion is July 8.
