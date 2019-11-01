ANGOLA — By the time children would have been out trick or treating on Thursday, they could have been greeted with any sort of weather, cold winds, rain and even snow.
It’s been a while since the Steuben County area experienced snow on Halloween, but there have been a few dandies over the years.
Believe it or not, the average amount of snowfall to grace the community on Halloween is 0.2 of an inch.
Perhaps that average is in part due to the record snowfall for a Halloween day in Angola, which was 8.0 inches, a record that came in 1962, said climate data kept by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Thursday only produced a trace of snow at the weather station monitored and maintained by Tim Tyler, National Weather Service cooperative observer for Angola.
Depending on one’s location on Thursday, snowfall totals varied, though there wasn’t that much. Some vehicles out and about Friday morning resembled those that may have experienced about a half-inch of snow. Other vehicles that were parked outside overnight didn’t look as though they encountered a single flake.
The weather was enough of an issue that Angola postponed its festivities to Friday night. Fremont carried on as usual, and there were a number of indoor events for children to enjoy.
Thursday’s rain was, perhaps, fitting for a year that has been wetter than normal.
For the 24-hour period ending at 6:30 a.m. Friday, year to date, Angola has received 45.65 inches of precipitation. The normal through Nov. 1 is 33.19. The record precipitation for the period ending Nov. 1 was 46.70 inches, which was recorded in 1896.
Angola is ahead of last year, which was also approaching the annual precipitation record of 52.48 set in 1950. On Nov. 1, 2018, Angola had recorded 43.51 inches of precipitation. In the record year of 1950, Angola had received 44.67 inches of precipitation, which is about an inch less, year to date, than this year.
