Four people arrested
on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Amanda M. Fisher, 37, of the 400 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
• Kevin W. Murray, 48, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 350N, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• William J. Neely, 60, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 150W, arrested on C.R. 100S on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Andrea L. Wilson, 44, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on a warrant on a motion seeking probation revocation.
