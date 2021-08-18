ROME CITY — Jeannie Powell Edholm, treasurer of the Rome City Chamber of Commerce, was shocked when she was named Citizen of the Year by her fellow board members.
“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes person,” she said. “But I am very honored and humbled.”
Powell Edholm said she has loved the community of Rome City since she was a child spending summers at her grandparents’ cottage on Sylvan Lake. She has made Rome City her home since 1997. In November 2020, she married Sidney “Bud” Edholm.
Powell Edholm said she chose the Rome City American Legion Auxiliary as her first community involvement. She served as president three years and is the current secretary for the auxiliary.
She joined the board of directors of the Rome City Chamber in 2012. Chamber member Joe Manier asked her to replace outgoing member Cindy O’Brien.
Powell Edholm served as president of Advance Rome City, the town’s revitalization organization, for three years. Advance Rome City has done many beautification projects in town and plans other community activities.
“It gets in your blood. I want to help with that (ARC). I love people,” she said.
Advance Rome City is in charge of the town’s Chautauqua Days celebration, too. Powell Edholm has served as the parade chairman since 2016. Saturday’s parade had picture-perfect weather and a great turnout of both parade units and spectators.
Advance Rome City will continue to work on improvements to Chautauqua Days. Powell Edholm said she is excited for what will come in 2022 and is inspired by a Lions Club project.
The Lions Club reprinted a book on Orange Township history written by M.F. Owen. The book contains much information about origin of chautauqua meetings and the importance of the Island Park Assembly from 1878 to about 1902.
“It really was important to the community,” she said. “It’s history and how it originated could be the theme for 2022.”
