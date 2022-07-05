ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners were divided Tuesday on the payment of a claim that resulted in allegations about the Steuben County Council on Aging that officials said were unfounded.
Commissioner Ken Shelton wanted to withhold the $25,000 semi-annual payment to the COA after he voiced complaints that Commissioner Wil Howard and Steuben County Councilman Tony Isa proved as inaccurate.
In the end, the Commissioners approved the $25,000 allocation on a 2-1 vote, with Shelton voting no.
Shelton claimed there had been a misappropriation of funds at the Council on Aging, but Howard and Isa said an independent audit of the agency showed its finances were clean.
The Council on Aging's Jami Woodyard, executive director, also said the allegations were false.
"COA had an independent audit that was completed by Culp CPA Group out of Huntington ... this June, as we do every year. An independent audit is an examination of the financial records, accounts, business transactions, accounting practices, and internal controls of a charitable nonprofit by an independent auditor. Independent audits are very important to our organization. With having an independent audit completed and receiving a clear audit report we can show the community and our donors that we are committed to financial transparency and accountability," Woodyard said.
Shelton also said six of the COA's board of directors resigned. He did not mention during the meeting that one of those directors was his wife, Karen, who was instrumental in the building of the Heritage Club, which opened in late 2019. The facility houses the Council on Aging, which serves the community's older population, and STAR Transportation, the county's federally funded public transportation service.
Howard, who serves as the Commissioners' liaison to the COA, said board members have been replaced.
The discussion began at the beginning of the meeting of the Commissioners meeting when Howard asked for approval to pay the previous month's claims, or bills.
"It has come to my attention that there are concerns about misappropriation of funds (at the Council on Aging), to the extent that six board members resigned from that board," Shelton said. "I think that sends us a signal that this deserves further looking into before we award that $25,000. I'm not saying that it's true or that it's not true. But I think that there's a very definite responsibility of this board and the county council as well to look into that."
Howard concurred that board members had resigned but they had been replaced and the agency's audit came back positive.
"I wouldn't disagree that there were several people who resigned. I also know that there are roughly six people who joined that board who are very responsible and respected in the community. That there has been an audit, they're required to have an audit completed. It came back and everything is fine," Howard said.
Shelton then asked Isa for comments on the situation and whether Howard's statements were accurate.
"Not to put Councilman Isa on the spot, but you're also the liaison via counsel. Would you say that those statements are true," Shelton asked.
"There are six new board members, correct. And there was an audit just completed and it came back clear. So to your point, yes," Isa responded.
The audit was presented to the Council on Aging three weeks ago.
"We received our audit report on June 15, 2022, and we were given a clean audit report, which we knew we would, Woodyard said. "The COA is very transparent and handles all accounting matters with several eyes. We have an in-house office manager that does the books each day, we have a local accountant come in monthly to reconcile our accounts, we have a finance committee that meets monthly, the board is given monthly financial statements and we use a CPA for an annual audit."
Shelton also suggested that some sort of quasi-judicial proceeding on the COA be conducted.
"I would suggest bringing potential witnesses and possibly we could have an executive session and interview those people that may be able to shed further light on it. We could require that an audit be produced to us and they provided us the documentation that shows that everything was appropriate there," Shelton said. "There's no reason to jump into this (payment) and then then ask for the money back. I think we are in a position to make a very good decision here. And I think we're charged with that responsibility."
Under Indiana law, there's no provision for a board to hold an executive session to conduct a hearing such as the one Shelton suggested.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said it was not the duty of the Board of Commissioners to act as a judicial body to control non-profit agencies in the community. Shelton disagreed.
Prior to the discussion, Shelton made a motion, which died for a lack of a second, to pay the month's bills, minus the $25,000 to the Council on Aging.
Liechty then followed with a motion to pay all of the bills, no exceptions, which led to the discussion and the eventual 2-1 approval.
