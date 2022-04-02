Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.