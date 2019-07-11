Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Mandy J. Mahnesmith, 49, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested at Gale and South Wayne streets on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Audra J. Martin, 18, of the 3800 block of North Bay View Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Matthew S. Thomas, 60, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, arrested at Gale and South Wayne streets on charges of felony habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor refusal to submit to a test.
• Destiny N. Turner, 19, of the 3600 block of South C.R. 109W, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.