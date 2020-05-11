ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, man was arrested early Saturday on numerous charges following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 69 in Steuben County, the Indiana State Police reported.
At about 1:40 a.m., Trooper Ben Walker was patrolling the interstate near the 340 mile marker — the Ashley-Hamilton exit — when he observed a 2013 Fort Taurus being driven by Nicholas Sajecki, 26, allegedly traveling at about 110 mph, a news release said.
After traveling nearly eight miles just to catch up, Walker observed alleged erratic driving behavior. The Taurus swerved from lane to lane, ran off the road, slowing down and speeding up — with alleged speeds ranging from 112-74 mph — and back up to 110 mph. Walker was able to get Sajecki stopped near the 351 mile marker, the Lake James-Crooked Lake exit area, without incident.
Walker’s initial contact with Sajecki revealed alleged signs of suspected alcohol impairment. After a thorough roadside investigation, Walker transported Sajecki to the Steuben County Jail for further testing.
Sajecki allegedly was not cooperative throughout the Trooper’s investigation, but ultimately was placed under arrest for several alleged alcohol and other related offenses. He was incarcerated at the Steuben County jail where he remains pending an initial hearing on the matter.
Sajecki was initially charged with felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor charges of operating while suspended and reckless driving.
Walker was assisted by Trooper Adam Kitson and at the scene by Country Side Towing Service.
