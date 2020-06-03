ANGOLA — Best friends since seventh grade, Angola High School’s 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian will be rooming together at Indiana University this fall.
Valedictorian is Isabell Deem, also this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient, and salutatorian is Victoria Miller. Isabell, the daughter of Holly Meccia-Deem and John Deem, is majoring in chemistry as a pre-med student. Victoria, the daughter of Scott and Sara Miller, is majoring in finance.
“Now that Victoria and I are graduating valedictorian and salutatorian, I think back to the beginning of our friendship,” said Isabell. “We became best friends in seventh grade and have been inseparable ever since ... I could not have achieved what I did without her support. Most people think that there would be lots of competition and jealousy between us but it’s never been like that. Like we always say — a win for one of us is a win for both of us!”
Both Isabell and Victoria were on the AHS golf team. Isabell served as president of Steuben County Community Foundation’s youth arm Forever Improving Steuben Together and the AHS Key Club, which Victoria also participated in. Both were members of the National Honor Society and Isabell belonged to the Mayor’s Youth Council and AHS Student Council. Victoria participated in Academic Bowl and was a SWARM peer mentor.
“I do plan to continue to be involved with clubs in college that have a focus of helping others and making a positive impact,” said Victoria. “At IU, the opportunities are endless and I am so excited to see everything that is available.”
The leaders of the Class of 2020 said they would miss the people at Angola High School.
“Spending the final weeks of school at home made me realize how much I enjoyed talking to my friends, teachers and all others on a daily basis,” said Victoria.
Senior year festivities got cut short when schools were closed in March due to concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic. While there will be an abbreviated graduation ceremony in the high school gym on July 9, many milestone moments were canceled to meet guidelines set by the state of Indiana to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Spending the final few months of school at home was really difficult. I never realized how much I could miss school,” said Victoria. “I am sad that I missed out on some experiences that I had been looking forward to, such as walking through the elementary schools and the middle school in my cap and gown. I am very happy that graduation and prom are still happening.”
A prom independent from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is being organized by a group of parents at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum July 31.
“I know that whatever precautions we have to take or changes we have to endure are for the best,” said Isabell. “I know that we are all in this together. These changes have not been ideal but we have to stay positive with what we have.”
Prior to the shutdown, Isabell was able to participate in health occupation education, which allowed first-hand lessons at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Along with HOE, Isabell said her other favorite classes were chemistry, advanced placement calculus, U.S. history and world civilizations. She said every teacher she had at Angola High School left a positive impact and she is thankful for all of them.
“I would say my favorite classes were chemistry with Mrs. (Valerie) Berger and U.S. history with Mr. (Jerry) McDermid,” said Victoria, adding that it was difficult to choose which classes she liked the best.
“I would like to thank all of my teachers at Hendry Park, Angola Middle School and AHS. I am so grateful for all of their help,” said Victoria. “Each teacher helped guide me and put me on the path to success. I would also specifically like to thank my guidance counselor, Mr. (David) Police. Even though he was always very busy, he always made time to answer my questions, give me advice, or help me with anything I needed. He has done so much to support me over the past four years, for which I am so thankful.”
