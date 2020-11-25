For those who may be thinking about popping the question around the holidays, there is an ethical dilemma to consider.
Where did that diamond come from?
Blood diamonds — also called conflict diamonds, brown diamonds, hot diamonds or red diamonds — are diamonds mined in a war zone and sold to finance an insurgency, an invading army’s war efforts or a warlord’s activity. This is a pronounced problem in African states.
Alex G. Stewart, a public health physician and researcher at the University of Exeter in South West England, wrote an essay describing how all kinds of mining are dangerous to human health. Stewart said he has learned “small-scale artisanal mining has particular challenges that are not seen in large-scale mines, including the association of gold mining with health problems from psychosocial, cardiovascular, respiratory and sexual risks, nutritional, water and sanitation issues, and resulting in malaria, upper respiratory tract diseases, especially pulmonary tuberculosis and silicosis, and skin diseases, as well as the injuries and accidents more commonly associated with mining.”
Across the world, mining contributes to erosion, sinkholes, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, significant use of water resources, dammed rivers and ponded waters, wastewater disposal issues, acid mine drainage and contamination of soil, ground and surface water, “all of which can lead to health issues in local populations,” says Stewart.
While mining is the route to numerous materials used in the day-to-day items we have become accustomed to, the purchasing public can make an impact by demanding responsibly sourced jewelry.
“We did a lot of research on engagement ring options and diamonds,” said Bridget Harrison, who married her husband, Dave, five years ago. Among their concerns was ethical mining.
“We were looking for recycled metals and diamonds created in a lab using just a seed starter of a real diamond,” Harrison said.
Jewelers of America, representing the U.S. jewelry marketplace, takes leadership positions on initiatives that protect the integrity of jewelry products through all stages of the supply chain from mining, export, import, manufacturing/trading and retail sales. It has published Diamond Sourcing and Gold Sourcing Guides for its members.
In an article published Aug. 29, 2018 in Forbes, Andrea Hill said it is extremely challenging to create sustainable jewelry.
“Fine jewelry is made with at least one product — a precious metal — that started out in the ground. It is also likely produced with precious gemstones or diamonds, which also started out in the ground,” says the article. Most metals and minerals come out of the poorest regions on earth, and pass through multiple hands on their way to market, most without any traceability.
“IBM has introduced blockchain technology to verify the jewelry supply chain, and DeBeers is using blockchain to trace the diamond supply. Both exciting developments, but still very much in the early stages,” wrote Hill. “Precious metals and gems supplier Hoover and Strong has focused on introducing Fairmined gold and silver, which offers both traceability and positive social impact.”
Using recycled materials helps lessen the impact on the environment caused by mining.
“Hoover and Strong is most visible in the U.S. market with their Harmony Metals offering, but refiners around the world have jumped on the recycling bandwagon,” said the Forbes article. “Lab grown diamonds and colored gemstones also offer an attractive alternative for consumers who seek the beauty of gemstones, but can’t tolerate the idea of mining.”
Pact, an international development organization, supports miners in more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia and South America through its Mines to Markets program, specializing in areas including health and safety in mining, human rights, traceability and transparency, economic empowerment among miners, mercury abatement, child labor reduction, mineral certification and ethical sourcing.
In April, Vogue published an article introducing 13 ethical and eco-friendly jewelry brands.
“We ended up purchasing from Brilliant Earth,” said Harrison.
One can view the wide selection offered at brilliantearth.com. Founded in 2005, Brilliant Earth is a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Brilliant Earth commits to a program called Beyond Conflict Free.
The Kimberley Process is a worldwide initiative that has been active for 20 years, involving 82 countries around the world. Its proponents say it has stemmed 99.8% of the global production of conflict diamonds.
Jewelers that offer “conflict free” diamonds are limiting themselves to the Kimberley Process’ definition, which defines conflict diamonds as diamonds that finance rebel movements against recognized governments, says Brilliant Earth information. “What this definition leaves out is large numbers of diamonds that are tainted by violence, human rights abuses, poverty, environmental degradation and other issues.”
Brilliant Earth’s diamond supply comes from Canada, Botswana Sort and Russia. It also offers lab created and recycled diamonds.
When shopping for that sparkly gift for a very special someone, put a little extra care into what it represents on a global scale. Let your local jewelers know you care about human decency and the earth.
