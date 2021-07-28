Colleen Holman sits with some produce from her gardens at the Wednesday morning farmer’s market in Angola. The Steuben County Farmers Market operates a Wednesday morning market from 8 a.m. to noon during the summer months with a variety of vendors with fresh produce, flowers and more. Some vendors, including Holman, also accept WIC vouchers. The Saturday market is at 317 S. Wayne St., also from 8 a.m. to noon.
Latest News
- Industries donate welders to Eastside
- Indiana senators split on infrastructure bill
- Tom's celebrating 50th anniversary a year late with a big party
- Kendallville preps for OCRA grant visit
- Local Sports Briefs
- Scarlett Johansson suing Disney for putting Black Widow on Disney Plus
- Britney Spears' doctors on board to have dad removed from conservatorship
- Mandy Moore: COVID-19 made becoming a mother isolating
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash claims life of one juvenile, injures 2
- Angola Culver's gets BZA approval
- Kendallville McDonald's project slowed by supply delays
- Woman arrested following Monday wreck
- New COVID-19 outbreak hits Kendallville nursing home
- FSB makes large donation to help area school
- Commissioners take action at Crooked Lake
- Artists' 15th mural completed in Butler
- Police seeks help locating runaway
- Kendallville makes Top 5 for $2 million Main Street grant
Images
Videos
Commented
- Have people lost their sense of skepticism? (7)
- Watch what people do, rather than what they say (3)
- Banks tapped to join Jan. 6 committee (3)
- We need to stop being just a Republican state (3)
- History full of Americans hating each other (2)
- Pondering some pandemic what ifs (2)
- Woke language (1)
- Consider the science and get the vaccine (1)
- Parents concerned about critical race theory in schools, poll says (1)
- Simone Biles pulls out of second Olympic final (1)
- Unvaccinated person to blame for outbreak at nursing home (1)
- ILEARN is a failure (1)
- Pelosi rejects Banks on Jan. 6 committee (1)
- Most crime exists in small pockets of big cities (1)
- Our ‘leaders’ are flunking the ultimate civics test (1)
- Culver's on the horizon (1)
- Don't make everything about one man (1)
- This is what Republicans said as Capitol police told their stories on the Hill (1)
- Please help Palestinian Christian to keep his family's farm (1)
- Who/what is to blame? (1)
- Mississippi takes aim at Roe (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.