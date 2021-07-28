Colleen Holman sits with some produce from her gardens at the Wednesday morning farmer’s market in Angola. The Steuben County Farmers Market operates a Wednesday morning market from 8 a.m. to noon during the summer months with a variety of vendors with fresh produce, flowers and more. Some vendors, including Holman, also accept WIC vouchers. The Saturday market is at 317 S. Wayne St., also from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.