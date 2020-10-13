ANGOLA — A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy rear ended a Metropolitan School District of Steuben County bus Tuesday afternoon.
The bus did not have any children on it, said a news release from Angola Police Department.
“Thank heaven for that,” Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Because the wreck was in Steuben County jurisdiction, Angola Police Department was called in to investigate.
Both drivers were taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by Steuben County EMS to be checked for injuries.
The sheriff’s officer was veteran Deputy Pat Reardon. He complained of pain to his wrist and chest. The name of the bus driver was not available. Robinson said he believed she was taken to the hospital to be checked out of caution.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on West C.R. 200N, west of S.R. 827 at the railroad tracks, just east of the city limits.
The initial investigation determined that a 2012 Freightliner school bus, owned by the MSD of Steuben County, was either stopped or stopping eastbound on 200N at the railroad tracks. A 2019 Ram police truck, owned by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, was eastbound on 200N behind the school bus.
The deputy failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the school bus, said the news release.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, MSD of Steuben County’s Transportation Department and Angola Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.