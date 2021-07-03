FREMONT — A teenager from Reading, Michigan was hurt when he crashed his 2012 Jeep Liberty just before 2 p.m. Friday on S.R. 120 west of Fremont.
According to a media release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, the initial investigation shows 16 year old Brady M. Hull was traveling eastbound on S.R. 120 at a high rate of speed when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the south side of the road and collided with the concrete structures of the I-80/90 bridge spanning across S.R. 120.
Hull had injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by Samaritan helicopter in critical condition for treatment of his injuries.
According to the sheriff’s department, Hull wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and airbags deployed in his vehicle.
The road was dry and the weather clear at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s department said marijuana is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Also assisting the sheriff’s office at the crash were the Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County EMS and the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.