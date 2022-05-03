ANGOLA — Charles “Chuck” Sheets was awarded Certificate of Appreciation by Angola.
During Monday’s Common Council meeting at City Hall Mayor Richard Hickman along with the unanimous support of the Common Council board honored Sheets.
Sheets is a founding board member of the Steuben County Community Foundation. He was instrumental in helping found the YMCA of Steuben County.
Known as a generous philanthropist, Sheets and his late wife Ruth Ann established the Harcourt & Elsta Sheets Scholarship at Trine University and has supported the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, the Humanities Institute and Trine’s general scholarship fund.
Sheets is one of the most prominent business leaders and real estate developers in Steuben County
“Thank you for all you have done for our community,” said Hickman.
In 2016, Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded Sheets The Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest civilian honor in Indiana, at Fabiani Theatre on Trine University.
Hickman also thanked Sheets for the work his parents Henry Harcourt and Elsta Sheets did before him in Steuben County.
There are few major projects Sheets hasn’t been involved with in Steuben County.
The latest endeavor under his name is development of the Sheets Family Park at the YMCA. This project has a budget of $2.5 million and is $900,000 away from that goal.
Even though the project is being built adjacent to the YMCA, it will be turned over to the Angola Parks and Recreation Department. As such, use of the splashpad, pickleball courts and many other amenities will be free to the public.
In addition to his many philanthropic efforts, Sheets has had his hand in many business endeavors, including Angola Industrial Park, Angola Industrial Growth Park, Country Fair Shopping Center and, of course, the former family business, Sheets Oil and Gas.
