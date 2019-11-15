FREMONT — An entertaining adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is coming to the Fremont High School stage for three performances this weekend, with the first starting today at 7 p.m.
Under the direction of Betsy Fowler, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” starts off in study hall where the students are doing everything they can to avoid studying for an upcoming test on the piece.
They break off from study hall into the show with the help of three narrators, played by Maria VanGompel, Ashli Rau and Janessa Ritter.
The show is Rau’s first in front of the curtain. Her sophomore and junior years of high school theater were spent on set crew.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” she said. “But it’s a good opportunity to overcome any stage fright.”
She describes her narrator character as bossy, playing more like a director than a narrator and making sure she is the one doing things over anyone else.
VanGompel said while she’s done several shows before, her role as a narrator has been different than anything she’s done before.
“I’ve been in productions since my freshman year,” she said. “But this narrator role, she’s very sarcastic. It’s been a lot of fun.”
For Lauren Banks, the senior playing Puck, the show has been especially fun as Puck is one of her all-time favorite characters.
She said she has long kept a list of favorite characters in works of literature and theater, and Puck is at the top so it’s been especially fun to portray him.
“Puck serves the kind of the forest,” she said. “He’s a trickster and causes the whole plot by messing everything up.”
Alex Couturier plays the king of the faeries. A longtime fan of Shakespeare, he was familiar with the show long before being cast in the role.
The hardest part, he said, is the language. Not because he’s not familiar with it, but because you can’t just flub a line if you forget what’s written and go on like you can in a show written in today’s English.
“The challenge is definitely the language,” he said.
For Jacob Thompson, who plays Nick Bottom, it’s been fun to be in a show that’s a completely different style than anything he’s done in his time at Fremont.
While the production is still an abridged version of the Shakespeare original, he said it’s been enjoyable to work on.
“It’s been way more engaging,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun this time around.”
He describes his character as someone that leads with ideas that aren’t always smart. Nick Bottom is completely unaware that he’s ridiculous, not even realizing when his head is transformed by Puck into that of a donkey.
Fowler said overall the cast has done really well with the show and the Shakespearean language.
“This is a very physically funny show,” she said. “And this group has really gotten into it.”
She credits the narrators for helping guide the cast and the show, as the narration helps explain what’s going on a little bit more.
The show takes the stage today at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Fremont High School. There are two shows Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., also in the auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, sold at the door before each show begins.
