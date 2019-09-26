ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ronald W. Custer, 56, of the 4000 block of South West Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Husam A. Daoud, 24, of the 6000 block of West 94th Place, Oak Lawn, Illinois, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Alexander Fanning-Lichtsinn, 22, of the 300 block of East Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 33, of the 5000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Jay B. Wallace, 59, of the 1000 block of Lane 105 Lake James, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
