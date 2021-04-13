ANGOLA — Author, activist and assault survivor Michelle Corrao will be the featured speaker at a formal women’s luncheon on May 7 as part of Women’s Week 2021 sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Corrao is the author of “Found,” which is her true story of being violently assaulted and hidden in the trunk of her car. Her autobiography shares her journey from the worst time where she felt things could never improve.
She is currently the executive director at The O’Connor House in Carmel, leading programs that provide women who are single, pregnant and homeless with housing and opportunities to improve their lives for themselves and their children.
The luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. on May 7 at Sutton’s Event Center, 160 N. Public Square, with tickets costing $25 per person. Table sponsorships are available for $500 and include eight luncheon tickets. The luncheon is open to women only.
Women’s Week came to be, said Downtown Angola Coalition President Colleen Everage, in conjunction with Indiana Humanities and the Women’s Legacy Grant as well as the celebration of 101 years of women’s suffrage.
“We looked at it and thought why don’t we celebrate women right here in our community,” Everage said. “We thought, do it the week before Mother’s Day and hopefully COVID-19 will be lessened.”
Not only will there be a formal luncheon for the ladies, but there will also be a number of businesses offering discounts, specials and other activities for women to take part in during the week.
Some of those special offers include buy one get one free drinks at Caleo Cafe on May 3, at Biggby Coffee on May 4 and Cahoots on May 7, specials at Jenny Lou’s Greenery, Libby’s, Fitt4Life and Joppa Minerals.
There will be live music on May 7 and 8 at The Venue as well as at Monument Pizza Pub on May 7.
Relic Emporium will be offering portrait photos and April Hoff Photography will be offering special photography sessions.
There will also be daily events involving Latin American women at Caleo Cafe. Each day, there will be live Zoom chats with Latina women in the community. As Women’s Week approaches, Irene Ulbrich, owner of Caleo Cafe, will share details on the cafe Facebook page, @caleocafeangola.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor a luncheon table, send an email to info@downtownangola.org, call 668-9453 or visit downtownangola.org.
