ANGOLA — Trine's annual Poe Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Wells Theatre, located in Taylor Hall. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Members of the community, professor LouAnn Homan's speech class and Trine University's Drama Club will perform famous stories and poetry by Edgar Allan Poe.
The evening also will include a piece from Macbeth, and an original violin piece and violin music by Tom Adamson. The event will last about an hour.
Poe Night is free and open to the public, but seating is strictly limited to 75.
Anyone interested in participating can contact Homan at homanl@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.