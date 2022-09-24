DeKalb County pulls reins on horse-drawn vehicle ordinance
AUBURN — After three months of discussion, the county’s existing horse-drawn vehicle ordinance and the revisions to it are dead.
Monday, DeKalb County Commissioners voted 2-1 to rescind the ordinance after Commissioner Todd Sanderson made a motion to that effect. Commissioners President William Hartman also voted to rescind the ordinance. Commissioner Mike Watson voted “no” on the issue.
Sanderson’s motion came as he took time to publicly respond to a letter to the editor published in the Sept. 14 Star from Mary Smaltz.
Sanderson said none of the comments by the commissioners at past meetings were prejudiced toward any religion or group of people. He also made it a point to respond to some of the numbers, which he felt were inaccurate.
Sanderson said the commissioners were trying to be proactive in revising the ordinance when they began discussion on it in June. Since then, several constituents have spoken out, saying the new license fee of $250 to $350, up from $50 in the current ordinance — fees that county officials found weren’t being collected — was too high.
The original discussion began when Hartman received an inquiry in reference to the Amish population in the southeast corner of the county.
Sanderson said if you look at a freshly-paved section of C.R. 64 in the southeast portion of the county, you can already begin to see the damage the horse-drawn vehicles cause to the roadway. That recently completed two-mile stretch of roadway cost the county $380,000.
“It seems to me our taxpayers want us to be reactive,” Sanderson said before making his motion. “Let’s give them what they want.”
Sanderson said he ultimately made the motion to rescind the 1983 ordinance and its revisions because it didn’t matter what the county charged for a license fee, it would not pay for repair costs to the road.
“I am not going to promise to fix a road with money that is being collected that won’t pay for it,” Sanderson said.
With the vote to rescind the ordinance, Sanderson went on to say he is sure the commissioners will be revisiting the need for an ordinance in two or three years when the roads are damaged from horse-drawn vehicle traffic.
Medical equipment firm to employ 130 in Angola
ANGOLA — Precision Edge Surgical Products has purchased a building on North Wayne Street in Angola, with plans to eventually hire 130 people for manufacturing positions.
The Angola City Council granted two tax abatements — for the installation of new manufacturing equipment and for the addition of off-site parking, water reclamation system and energy efficient lighting — within an economic revitalization area in the city.
“We really appreciate that you are investing in our community; feeling strong about our community,” Mayor Richard Hickman said.
Precision Edge Surgical Products purchased Eva-Lution, 1910 N. Wayne St., in May as an expansion of the Michigan firm. It plans to eventually hire 130 people in the Angola plant.
The first abatement represents $250,000 being expended on the building in parking lot improvements and the second is for about $940,000 to purchase equipment for manufacturing processes.
Precision Edge Surgical Products is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
Company operations manager Juston Boland said the company decided to expand to Angola because they heard great things about the local workforce, and they also estimated that here the company would be accessible to all its “vendors and customers in the area.”
Sports park decision delayed; business announces plans to locate nearby
AUBURN — While the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission tabled a decision whether or not to approve the creation of a tax increment financing district for the Auburn Sports Group, another business announced its intentions to locate across the road from the proposed park on C.R. 11-A.
At its Sept. 15 meeting, the county EDC tabled a decision on the TIF district, citing a lack of proper paperwork from the sports park group. The EDC gave the group 60 days — with a new meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 — to have its financing in place.
Rod Sinn, president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group, told the three-member commission, “I am telling each of you by looking you dead in the eye, the financing is there and in place.”
Tim Ehlerding, of FCI Construction, said Auburn Sports Group would be happy to provide the requested paperwork, allowing the commission to make an appropriate decision.
“If it doesn’t happen tonight, the world doesn’t fall apart,” Ehlerding said. “I would ask for you to table it until we can present the documents you desire.”
Sinn told the EDC that the sports group already has several signed contracts for events at the site, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, corn hole, 7-on-7 football, soccer, lacrosse and pickleball once the complex is up and operational.
Late last week, Sinn met with Phil Carper, owner of Phil’s One Stop, to finalize the sale of a lot on the south side of C.R. 11-A, for a future Phil’S One Stop convenience store and gas station.
Phil’s One Stop is the second business to announce it would be part of the development. Upon the announcement of the sale of the former RM Auction Site earlier this year, it was announced Iron Society Strength and Fitness would construct a 30,000-square-foot facility also on the south side of C.R. 11-A.
Angola man arrested after trying to break into state trooper’s home
FREMONT — An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an Indiana State Police trooper near Fremont.
Indiana State Police troopers and Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home of Trooper George Youpel in the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road after a neighbor called to report the off-duty trooper was involved in fight with a man at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers arriving on scene found Youpel with Joshua Ray Enos, 25, restrained in handcuffs and broken windows on the trooper’s home.
Enos allegedly broke out several bedroom windows at the home.
The neighbor who first observed the attempted break-in reportedly challenged Enos verbally, at which time Enos was alleged to have become physically aggressive toward that person. Youpel came out of his house and took action to intervene and protect his neighbor.
Enos is then alleged to have become combative with the Youpel, and after a lengthy physical altercation, Youpel was able to gain control and get Enos in handcuffs.
Indiana State Police detectives arriving on scene assumed the investigation. Enos was transported from the scene by Steuben County EMS personnel to Cameron Hospital for medical evaluation. After being cleared by medical staff, Enos was then transported to the Steuben County jail, where he was booked into custody.
Enos has been charged with residential entry, a Level 6 Felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Fire departments struggle with daytime responses
AVILLA — Area fire departments are struggling to find volunteers able to leave work to handle such calls in the daytime.
Avilla Fire Chief Chad Geiger is concerned. So it Orange Township Fire Chief Harold Cummins.
Geiger reported during Wednesday’s Avilla Town Council meeting that his department had 42 calls for service during the month of August. Eight times, there were no volunteers available.
Cummins said twice in the last month or so, his department did not have anyone available for priority 1 medical runs. Priority 1 medical runs are the most serious, involving difficulty breathing, seizures and heart issues.
“There wasn’t anybody around,” Cummins said.
Both said the problems are most severe during the daytime hours when volunteers are working their regular jobs.
Orange Township has a couple of volunteers during the day, but if their work takes them out of the area …
There are mutual aid agreements between departments. Geiger said in a couple of instances, members of the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department were able to respond to critical calls that happened in the Avilla area in August.
Cummins’ department has similar agreements.
“We rely on Johnson Township if they can get somebody,” Cummins said, “But they are scarce, too.”
Cummins said it is a struggle to find volunteers who work second or third shift to respond in the daytime. That problems is coupled with the issue of volunteers who can’t leave their regular first shift jobs.
It’s not a new problem.
“It has been that way for the last 6-7 years,” Cummins said.
Two years ago, Cummins changed departmental policy, asking for responses for only Priority 1 calls. “That’s helped out a lot,” Cummins said.
His department averages 26 or so calls a month, but that policy shift doesn’t help when the limited help that is available, well, isn’t available.
The Albion Fire Department, which has a budget which allows for 20 hours of paid part-time help, so far is still able to respond in the daytime when their pages go off. Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber is feeling the pinch, too.
“I fear the day when I can’t get one or two people out the door in a timely manner,” he said. “We’re all hurting.”
