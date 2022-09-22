ANGOLA — There’s a lot of nostalgia to be found at the Angola Cruise to the Monument.
There were a lot of touching moments at Wednesday’s event as many of the retro car owners said they bought their vehicles because they used to drive similar cars in high school. Now they are willing to drive from as far as Ohio and Michigan to show their treasured vintage possessions to like-minded individuals.
One of the most noticeable cars on the car show was a purple 1958 Cadillac, series 62, that belonged to Craig Fankhauser. Fankhauser’s father bought him the car when Fankhauser turned 16, and he rejoiced at the fact that the car was produced the same year that he was born, and “he’s had this car ever since,” said James Geiger, who helped to restore the car.
Later the car had been stored in a garage for a long time, and Fankhauser used to drive it to buy ice cream sometimes, said Geiger, and then Fankhauser’s kids went to high school, and they wanted to drive the car their dad was driving to high school, and Fankhauser decided to renovate it.
“His kids wanted to drive it when it was time for them to be in high school,” said Geiger.
The restoration took several years, and the kids did not get to drive it to school. Geiger said that at first it was a different person who started the renovation, but that person got leukemia, and then he took over the car that “was all in pieces,” as he put it.
Geiger and Fankhauser, who were at that time in Toledo, Ohio, decided to make a custom car. Geiger did the design and all the custom parts, and interiors, and another car shop in Toledo, High Point Restorations, did the body and paintwork. The car now has a new music system, a new motor, new interiors, and a new color.
“It’s brand new,” said Geiger.
Geiger said that it is the first car show in Angola they have participated in. He now resides in Clear Lake, and he brought the car from Toledo, and it has been kept in a storage facility nearby before the show.
Another noticeable two door sedan from the 1960s, a Chevrolet Bel Air, was bought by Richard Spangle 38 years ago because he had a car of the same model and color in high school in 1962. His friend once said to him that there was a very similar car on sale.
“So that’s how I ended up coming by it,” said Spangle.
Spangle said that he repainted the car with the same “suntan copper” color and got “new metal here and there,” and he drove it to work for a few years, then he was also driving it around the lakes.
“It’s got 149,000 miles on the engine, and it’s still running well,” said Spangle.
Spangle said that he used to have several other vintage cars, but they needed too much attention to keep, and he sold them, and bought an airplane, and then he sold the airplane, and now it is only his treasured Chevrolet that he owns.
One of the most unusual cars of the show was a 1975 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser station wagon, and its owner Bruce Evertts said that it was his friend, the late Mike Stevenson, who bought the car, and last year Evertts brought it to a restoration shop to work on the motor.
Evertts said that Stevenson and he owned the car “just for something to play with.”
Lela Furrow from Ohio explained why her husband, Lonnie, owned their drivable 1962 Monterey in a similar manner.
“His toys; they are fun,” said Lela.
Lonnie said he also liked to meet different people at the shows. Similar to Furrow’s Monterey, some cars had to travel longer distances to Angola, like a 1962 Plymouth Fury initially brought by its present owner Michael Bir, a Fort Wayne resident, who has had the car for 22 years, after purchasing it in 1999 from an individual in Tucson, Arizona.
Bur said that he bought one of the cars that are fashionable now, but that were not popular when they were brand new because he thought that it was different while everyone else thought those cars were ugly.
“You probably won’t see one of these in the area,” said Bir.
Bir said that he also owns another retro car, a 1958 Chevrolet, but he did not bring it to the show. For Bir, a retired mechanic for 48 years, keeping retro cars is a hobby, but it also takes him a lot of work to keep his possessions clean and pretty.
“I bought it and just love this thing,” he said.
