ANGOLA — A Coldwater, Michigan, teen was sentenced to nine years in an Indiana prison for his admission to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Fremont girl.
Zachary J. Taylor, 18, pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of child molesting. Senior Judge George Brown, serving as a special judge Monday on the Steuben Superior Court bench, accepted Taylor’s admission and per the terms of a plea agreement sentenced him to nine years with two years suspended and two years probation. Taylor was represented by court-appointed attorney Anthony Kraus.
The sentence will be served consecutively to a similar conviction in Michigan involving the same child, said Steuben County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser.
Taylor is currently serving the Michigan term and will receive no credit for time served in Indiana. When he has completed his Michigan sentence, he will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Taylor was arrested in mid-June on a Steuben County warrant alleging a sole count of Level 3 felony child molesting. At that time he was already incarcerated in Michigan.
He was arrested in November 2018 following a Michigan State Police investigation and has been in jail since. In April, he was sentenced to between 23 months and five years in Branch County (Michigan) Circuit Court after entering a no contest plea to a charge of attempted third degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to Steuben County court documents, Taylor and the victim met in August 2018 in Coldwater and became involved in a sexual relationship, which occurred in both Indiana and Michigan.
Taylor will be listed on sex offender registries in Indiana and Michigan upon his release from prison.
