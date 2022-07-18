ANGOLA — For the second time in three years, the chiller — or air conditioning system — at the Steuben County Jail has broken down, right as a heat wave is being predicted for northeast Indiana.
This time around, there appears to be no fix in sight to allow the jail to limp along until a new chiller unit is installed, Sheriff R.J. Robinson told the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
"The air conditioning in the jail went out last night and it looks like it is permanently out," Robinson said.
The same thing happened in the summers of 2019 and 2021, but the sheriff was able then to get replacement parts.
That's not going to happen this time around. That's because parts for the system — installed in 1991 when the jail was built — are no longer available and there aren't any existing machines out there from which to cannibalize parts.
Robinson said he is going to have temporary units installed to keep the place cool. The work started Monday afternoon and was expected to go on around the clock until all of the units were up and running.
In total, Robinson said there would be 11 temporary units installed. First priority was for the detainees in the jail. Following that would be taking care of air conditioning needs of sheriff's department and jail administration, the prosecutor's office and the jail kitchen.
Between the jail and the Steuben County Annex, it was one hot building on Monday.
This is similar to what Robinson has done in previous years when he had to wait on parts to repair the system. This time, though, Robinson is waiting on totally new equipment to be delivered.
Earlier this year the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved installing a new system in the building for about $175,000. Unfortunately that work isn't going to happen until September.
Only the chiller and not the heating system will be replaced.
