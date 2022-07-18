Carl Frech, from left, Chase Frech and Chad Pfefferkorn of Delta T Mechanical work on tying in temporary air conditioning units into the Steuben County Jail system on Monday afternoon. The temporary units had to be brought in because the jail's system broke down on Sunday night. A new chiller unit is scheduled to be installed in September, but the unit original to the jail built in 1991 just gave up the ghost a couple months early.