ANGOLA — Angola Garden Club will celebrate its 95th anniversary next spring, said President Violet Ritter.
She said when the club started almost a 100 years ago it had about 100 members because at that time women did not work, and the Garden Club “was their out,” just like church.
As part of the celebratory activities in the coming spring Angola will host a joint event of the several local garden clubs — the Spring Fling when the garden communities from the places like Angola, Auburn and Garret come together to have a luncheon.
Ritter said that the garden clubs from the surrounding area include Auburn, Garret and Hamilton, and they usually meet in one of those towns for the Spring Fling. However, said Ritter, Auburn Garden Club did not re-open after the pandemic because it the city pays to do the flowers, whereas in other cities the residents volunteer to do that.
“This coming spring, it’ll be Angola’s turn to have the Spring Fling,” said Ritter. “I’m just a nervous wreck about it,” said Ritter.
For now, Angola Garden Club is finishing its activities for this garden season. In the end of October, the club is planning to have lunch at Pokagon State Park and to attend the workshop by Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball who is to tell “how to make color out of nature plants,” said Ritter.
“And we’ll paint a picture out of this nature,” said Ritter.
In November the club members meet at Carnegie Public Library to have a craft class, and in December it plans to have a Christmas luncheon, and that will mark the end of this year’s activities for the club.
“So, that’s pretty much our year, and then we won’t meet again after December until the first of April,” said Ritter.
Ritter also summarized the activities held by the club in the 2022 garden season. This year the club had regular monthly activities that started from April last year when the club went to a nursery to see the new plants.
Later in May the club went to a neighboring community where it celebrated this year’s Spring Fling with Garret and Auburn Garden Clubs.
“We all met together, and we had a luncheon and a speaker and stuff, and it’s just wonderful,” said Ritter.
She said that in May this year the Angola Garden club also planted flowers on the mound and at the Hoosier Hill bike trail trailhead.
“It’s mostly perennials, but we keep it cleaned up and ready,” said Ritter.
She added that the club also looks over a round garden back of Meijer, by Meijer Trailhead. In June several speakers visited club meetings to talk about pollinators, and in July the club met at Carnegie Public Library to discuss felt designs.
“We had a lady that does designs with felt, and she came in and showed us how she takes felt from stuff,” said Ritter.
In August Angola Garden Club visited Cranberry Cottage in Auburn for lunch, and in September it held its auction with the members bringing in what they had for sale. This year the auction brought the club $500.
“We had a record setting year, and we made over $500 at our auction,” said Ritter.
She added that club members appreciate when people from the community recognize the work of Angola Garden Club.
“It means a lot to us that they appreciate it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.