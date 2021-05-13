Seven people
arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Thomas L. Crabtree, 35, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nathan K. Denney, 21, of the 100 block of Smith Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 9300 block of East C.R. 750N, Fremont, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Roger L. Dexter, 29, of the 5600 block of Plainview Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Dustin S. McHale, 26, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Joshua W. Miller, 36, of Lane 210 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kerri A. Rugg, 33, of the 00 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Jennifer L. Rushing, 40, of the 400 block of Vermont Street, Wabash, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
