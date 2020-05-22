Four people
arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mary A. Golojgh, 37, of the 100 block of Point Street, Garrett, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 103 West Otter Lake on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Justin C. Richards, 33, homeless, arrested at Lane 103 West Otter Lake and U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Scott R. Rudicill, 35, of the 3000 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the county on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
• Dennis T. Springer, 71, of the 300 block of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested in the 200 block of West Orland Road on misdemeanor and felony charges of operating while intoxicated.
