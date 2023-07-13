Five people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• John J. Bailey, 52, of the 400 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested at Crane Marsh on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Carrie J. Hahn, 36, of the 200 block of North C.R. 600E, arrested in the 4600 block of Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jilyan J. Snyder, 41, of the 7300 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nicolas A. Stump, 39, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy and two counts of contempt of court.
• David M. Toney, 61, of the 200 block of Buell Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
