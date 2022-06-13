ANGOLA — The Summer Celebration Dinner hosted by the Steuben County Democratic Party brought out speakers sharing the Democratic Party’s point of view with some of the top issues facing the nation.
The event was held Friday night at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion in Commons Park.
The dinner included U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott and Third District Congress candidate Gary Snyder.
McDermott is serving his fifth consecutive term as mayor in Hammond. He is the longest serving mayor of Hammond, the eighth largest city in Indiana.
He is running against Republican Sen. Todd Young, who as a freshman is actually Indiana’s senior senator.
A retired Navy veteran, McDermott served aboard the USS Hyman D. Rickover for six years during the Persian Gulf War.
McDermott believes in the Second Amendment. He has his lifetime carry license for Indiana. However, he stands firm on the controls over assault rifles.
He said the catastrophically low survival rates of assault rifle injuries are because assault rifles blow apart their victims.
Handguns typically pierce through causing less of a blast.
“I do not believe the founding fathers intended us to slaughter one another,” said McDermott. “In a time when violent crime in America is out of control, we need senators who care more about their country than being reelected.”
Also a veteran, Snyder spoke on his support for U.S. active duty military and veterans.
Snyder is a fourth generation Army veteran.
Snyder is running against Republican Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for a fourth term.
A Huntington native, Snyder is for keeping the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne open.
Snyder supports the Burn Pit Bill, which offers both treatment and compensation to veterans effected by toxic fumes.
If elected to Senate, McDermott said he plans to fight to codify Roe v. Wade, which is expected to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court any day now.
Stating on his website, “God gives no one a right to control another person’s body. I’m tired of men telling women what they can do with their own body. Women should have a right to choose, especially when their own lives are on the line. And if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, our country will be putting thousands of women’s lives at risk of dying or other harm.”
McDemott spoke on gas prices, but clarified the increase is not the result of aiding Ukraine, but the sanctioning of Russian oil.
He also pointed out that gas prices in the European Union are toppling $8-$9 a gallon in U.S. dollars.
“We have to suck it up as a country,” said McDermott.
McDermott pointed out former President Donald Trump and many other republicans sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He noted he believes there is little difference between the Russian propaganda news and Fox News.
McDermott is pro legalization of marijuana stating on his McDermott for Senate website, “Dude, its 2022! Across America, millions of Americans use marijuana to help in the treatment of epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, seizures, Crohn’s disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer. That’s why 31 states, the District of Columbia, and several U.S. territories have legalized it for medical use, including three states that border Indiana (Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois).”
Mike Travis, a Prairie Heights Middle School social studies teacher also spoke briefly during the dinner.
“We cannot be attacking (Republicans) and saying they’re bad people,” said Travis, the Democratic nominee for the House 51 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.
Travis is challenging Republican Rep. Denny Zent.
“We need to talk about canvassing. We have to be more visible,” said Travis.
Also in attendance was Mayor Richard Hickman.
Hickman is a proud Democrat in his fifth consecutive term as mayor.
“Steuben County loves Democrats. Don’t let anyone tell you any different” said Judy Rowe, the chair for the Steuben County Democratic Party. “We can only do it if everybody who is a covert Democrat comes out of the closet,” said Rowe. “We are here. Hold your head high and be proud to be a democrat.”
Win or lose, the broad theme across the evening was to stand up for what is right and to not be ashamed of being Democrats in what is considered a predominately Republican state.
“When you lose you have to be a big enough person to tip your cap,” said McDermott.
