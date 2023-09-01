Seven people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Rosalino M. Guzman, 55, address unknown, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Sarah J. Loftus, 39, of the 1100 block of Crest Drive, arrested in the 600 block of Pine Run on a fugitive warrant.
• Steven G. Pentico, 56, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 200E on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension in the last 10 years.
• Hollie S. Richter, 35, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 150W, north of C.R. 400S on charges of felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Canauhi S. Santos, 20, of the 400 block of Ohio Avenue Soutwest, Huron, South Dakota, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 135 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Milton K. Toliver Jr., 23, of the 2600 block of Woodmount Drive, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Russell B. Toon, 43, of the 600 block of South Fall River Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
