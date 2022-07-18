CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County Fair had a rainy start during its first four days of competitions.
Adding to the almost five inches of rain Angola has experienced in July alone, the fairgrounds had approximately 1.28 inches of rain between Saturday and early Monday.
Areas of mud and puddles from the weekend rainfall remained noticeable on Monday.
None of the events were affected by the showers.
Although walking paths around the various barns and arenas were more difficult to traverse, the rain helped to bring relatively cooler temperatures to the area.
With the average maximum temperature reaching 80.8 degrees during July, Friday through Monday’s temperatures did not exceed that level. For today and the upcoming week, temperatures are predicted to be in the high 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Limiting strenuous activity, finding areas of shade and staying hydrated are all recommendations to avoid heat related illness as reported by the National Weather Service. Infants, children, elderly and pregnant women are the most vulnerable, but heat related illnesses can affect anyone. The fairgrounds has numerous food vendors with water available for purchase.
More information about area rainfall and temperature statistics is available at weather.gov/wrh/Climate?wfo=iwx and tips for heat safety can be found at weather.gov/safety/heat.
Swine show results
On Saturday, the 4H Swine Show commenced with judge Mike Johnson.
The show winners are:
Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Whitney Calderwood
Res. Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Isaac Shively
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin
Res. Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Aubri Pica
Grand Champion Market Gilt: Whitney Calderwood
Res. Grand Champion Market Gilt: Kendallyn Pica
Grand Champion Barrow: Isaac Shively
Res. Grand Champion Barrow: Addison Shough
Junior Showman: Ariana Martin
Intermediate Showman: Jalynn Quaderer
Senior Showman: Isaac Shively
Champion of Champions Showman: Dylan Oberlin
Dairy show results
The dairy show results from Saturday are in.
Winners from the show are:
Supreme Grand Champion of Breeds: Chase Bachelor
Grand Champion Registered Guernsey: Taylor Schworm
Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Chase Bachelor
Res. Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor
Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachery Clark
Reserve Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachary Clark
Grand Champion Registered Brown Swiss: Lexie Schworm
Grand Chamoion Registered Ayrshire: Wyatt Jackson
Junior Showman: Wyatt Jackson
Intermediate Showman: Taylor Schworm
Senior Showman: Lexie Schworm
Champion of Champions Showman: Chase Bachelor
Beef, feeder and dairy shows results
The dairy feeder and beef shows took place on Sunday. Categories included dairy feeder steer, beef feeder, dairy beef and beef shows.
Beef:
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Lexi Schworm
Res. Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Emma Creager
Grand Champion Market Beef: Harper Henney
Res. Grand Champion Market Beef: Lexi Schworm
Rate of Gain: Abrianna Hutter
Dairy Feeder Steer:
Grand Champion: Olivia Boots
Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Boots
Rate of Gain: Chase Bachelor
Feeder Calf Junior Showman: Macy Ruegsegger
Feeder Calf Intermediate Showman: Cade Bachelor
Feeder Calf Senior Showman: Emma Creager
Feeder Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Emma Creager
Dairy Steer:
Dairy Steer Grand Champion: Peter Smith
Dairy Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise
Dairy Steer Rate of Gain: Kaylee Wise
Finished Calf Junior Showman: Max Creager
Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Katie Ridenour
Finished Calf Senior Showman: Lexie Schworm
Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Lexie Schworm
Beef Feeder:
Grand Champion: Harper Henney
Reserve Grand Champion: Harlee Henney
Rate of Gain: Riley Coney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.