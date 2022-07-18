CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County Fair had a rainy start during its first four days of competitions.

Adding to the almost five inches of rain Angola has experienced in July alone, the fairgrounds had approximately 1.28 inches of rain between Saturday and early Monday.

Areas of mud and puddles from the weekend rainfall remained noticeable on Monday.

None of the events were affected by the showers.

Although walking paths around the various barns and arenas were more difficult to traverse, the rain helped to bring relatively cooler temperatures to the area.

With the average maximum temperature reaching 80.8 degrees during July, Friday through Monday’s temperatures did not exceed that level. For today and the upcoming week, temperatures are predicted to be in the high 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Limiting strenuous activity, finding areas of shade and staying hydrated are all recommendations to avoid heat related illness as reported by the National Weather Service. Infants, children, elderly and pregnant women are the most vulnerable, but heat related illnesses can affect anyone. The fairgrounds has numerous food vendors with water available for purchase.

More information about area rainfall and temperature statistics is available at weather.gov/wrh/Climate?wfo=iwx and tips for heat safety can be found at weather.gov/safety/heat.

Swine show results

On Saturday, the 4H Swine Show commenced with judge Mike Johnson.

The show winners are:

Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Whitney Calderwood

Res. Grand Champion Overall Market Hog: Isaac Shively

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Ariana Martin

Res. Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Aubri Pica

Grand Champion Market Gilt: Whitney Calderwood

Res. Grand Champion Market Gilt: Kendallyn Pica

Grand Champion Barrow: Isaac Shively

Res. Grand Champion Barrow: Addison Shough

Junior Showman: Ariana Martin

Intermediate Showman: Jalynn Quaderer

Senior Showman: Isaac Shively

Champion of Champions Showman: Dylan Oberlin

Dairy show results

The dairy show results from Saturday are in.

Winners from the show are:

Supreme Grand Champion of Breeds: Chase Bachelor

Grand Champion Registered Guernsey: Taylor Schworm

Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Chase Bachelor

Res. Grand Champion Registered Jersey: Caylee Bachelor

Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachery Clark

Reserve Grand Champion Registered Holstein: Zachary Clark

Grand Champion Registered Brown Swiss: Lexie Schworm

Grand Chamoion Registered Ayrshire: Wyatt Jackson

Junior Showman: Wyatt Jackson

Intermediate Showman: Taylor Schworm

Senior Showman: Lexie Schworm

Champion of Champions Showman: Chase Bachelor

Beef, feeder and dairy shows results

The dairy feeder and beef shows took place on Sunday. Categories included dairy feeder steer, beef feeder, dairy beef and beef shows.

Beef:

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Lexi Schworm

Res. Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Emma Creager

Grand Champion Market Beef: Harper Henney

Res. Grand Champion Market Beef: Lexi Schworm

Rate of Gain: Abrianna Hutter

Dairy Feeder Steer:

Grand Champion: Olivia Boots

Reserve Grand Champion: Ava Boots

Rate of Gain: Chase Bachelor

Feeder Calf Junior Showman: Macy Ruegsegger

Feeder Calf Intermediate Showman: Cade Bachelor

Feeder Calf Senior Showman: Emma Creager

Feeder Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Emma Creager

Dairy Steer:

Dairy Steer Grand Champion: Peter Smith

Dairy Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Kaylee Wise

Dairy Steer Rate of Gain: Kaylee Wise

Finished Calf Junior Showman: Max Creager

Finished Calf Intermediate Showman: Katie Ridenour

Finished Calf Senior Showman: Lexie Schworm

Finished Calf Champion of Champions Showman: Lexie Schworm

Beef Feeder:

Grand Champion: Harper Henney

Reserve Grand Champion: Harlee Henney

Rate of Gain: Riley Coney

