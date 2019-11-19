ANGOLA — Two Trine University faculty members have received grants to lead free Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education-related workshops for area teachers.
Ashley Overton and Megan Tolin, both assistant professors in Trine's Franks School of Education, will lead Google Certification Training and E-Learning Days workshops through STEM Teach IV, a statewide fund that awards competitive grants to programs and initiatives that work to bolster the overall quality of STEM instruction in Indiana and advance student interest and knowledge in STEM fields.
Overton and Tolin have presented at international conferences on using technology in education, including one session over the summer that was covered by Education Week magazine.
"These no-cost workshops are designed to enhance current teaching practices to include purposeful technology integration," said Overton.
Sessions will be held in 2020 and 2021 and are open to K-12 in-service teachers. They will be held on Trine University's main campus in Angola, inside one of the Shambaugh Hall classrooms that have been redesigned to provide Trine students access to the latest resources for educational technology and practice.
Registration is now open for Winter/Spring 2020 courses and workshops and can be completed by creating an account at stemteachindiana.org/apply/.
Educators may learn more about STEM Teach and how to apply by visiting stemteachindiana.org/teachers/. For registration questions related to the Trine University workshops, contact Olivia Lusher, director of strategic partnerships, at lushero@trine.edu or 665-4311.
The programs are part of the graduate and undergraduate classes, workshops and conference scholarships to STEM conferences provided free for Indiana teachers through STEM Teach IV.
The Indiana General Assembly established the Indiana STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund in 2013. The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning and the Independent Colleges of Indiana are continuing the successful STEM Teach initiative, now in its fourth adaptation as STEM Teach IV.
Workshops offered
Google Certification Level 01 Training
Spring 2020
Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to noon
Fall 2020
Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to noon
This six-hour workshop will provide hands-on, practical experiences using a variety of Google tools that will prepare teachers to take the Google Certified Educator Level 01 exam. Participants will explore the basic functions, as well as some creative uses, of the Google Suite for Education in today's classrooms. Teachers who complete this workshop will leave prepared to confidently take the Google Certified Educator Level 01 Exam and effectively utilize Google tools in designing purposeful, tech-enriched learning experiences for their students.
eLearning Days: They don't have to be dreadful
Spring 2020
Thursday, Jan. 16, 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Fall 2020
Thursday, Oct. 8, 4-7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22, 4-7 p.m.
Teachers have an arsenal of tools for teaching face-to-face. But what about digital spaces? What do we do? How do we do it? This session will brainstorm ideas for rethinking, redesigning and even self-assessing the eLearning experiences being created for students. Participants who complete this six-hour workshop will leave with ideas and tangible resources to utilize with students.
Please note, the six hours are split into two, three-hour sessions.
Google Certification Level 02 Training
Spring 2021
Saturday March 14, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday March 21, 9 a.m. to noon
This six-hour workshop will provide hands-on, practical experiences using a variety of Google tools that will prepare teachers to take the Google Certified Educator Level 02 exam. Participants will dig deeper to explore more advanced uses of the Google Suite for Education in the classroom. Teachers who complete this workshop will leave prepared to confidently take the Google Certified Educator Level 02 Exam and effectively utilize Google tools in designing purposeful, tech-enriched learning experiences for their students.
Educators with questions about workshop content can contact Overton at anoverton12@trine.edu.
