Art table Saturday at Cahoots
ANGOLA — Local youth are invited to a lake-themed art table at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., on Saturday.
The event will start at noon, featuring a local diver, paracord bracelet project, lakes-oriented activities and art opportunities.
Art supplies will be available through the afternoon.
