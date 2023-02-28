ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals granted conditional approval for development standard variances for the Watershed Storage condos project on 3330-3370 N. Wayne St., as well as special exception and development standard variances for residential development in then 100 block of Fox Lake Road at its Monday meeting.
The Watershed Storage condos owner Joe Martin filed an application with the city to install gravel driving surfaces for the storage unit area drives, while the driveway approaching North Wayne should be paved and each building is planned to have a cement approach.
“All of the remaining driveway surfaces are requested to be gravel,” said Martin in his application.
He reasoned that the gravel driveways will dncrease the stormwater runoff compared to impervious surfaces and mentioned that the surrounding properties currently all have gravel drives.
Martin also requested a variance on a 20-yard setback for the two buildings in the project and an increase of primary structures from six to 84 to allow individual storage units instead of larger buildings with multiple units.
Wayne Richardson, who represented the owner at the BZA meeting, said that individual buildings are more attractive to the owners and renters.
The owner also requested to reduce the number of trees on the lot due to the topography of the property.
The staff report recommended conditional approval for the requests. The gravel driveways were approved after the city conducted research into the projected number of trips, which is predicted to be less than it would be required for a permanent surface.
Staff also recommended approval for the number of primary structures increase and rear yard setback variance based on the topography and intended use of the property.
With regard to tree reduction staff noted that the property already has existing vegetation and special concern should be given to preservation of mature trees. The city also noted that elevation changes on the property make it difficult to find locations to plant trees while pond plantings are not required on the lot due to the dry detention basin.
For that the staff recommended reducing the number of the required canopy trees by 40% or to 25 trees and making sure they are planted along the perimeter of lot one in addition to the required perimeter landscaping.
The board further granted special exception and development standard variances to the 100 block of Fox Lake Road residential development.
The owner of the property, Matt Wells, requested to permit a detached single-family residential dwelling on lot one and to relieve the standards for the lot widths and yard setback on other lots on the property intended to be used as multi-family residential.
Staff report supported the claim as it aligned with the Angola Comprehensive Plan in terms of re-development of under-utilized lots and properties, encouraging commercial and residential growth and a broader range of housing types and mixed density.
“Infill on existing lots with multi-family dwellings is a simple and cost-effective way to increase density and allows more housing options within existing developed areas,” said the staff.
