ANGOLA — Angola Parks and Recreation Department started its annual Christmas programming with Northeast Indiana Woodworkers’ third annual sled workshop Saturday at Commons Hall. The event was free.
“Woodworkers never charge a fee for any of the workshops that we do — we just like helping out,” said woodworker Jeff Killian.
Angola Parks Events and Marketing Coordinator Tabitha Griva said 24 participants showed up for the 25 slots available in the sled workshop. The decorative sleds that the participants assembled can be used for holday decoration or as Christmas gifts, said Griva.
The participants of the workshop were divided into three groups, and each of the groups started from their own station; various stations represented various stages of the woodworking process. For each of the groups the woodworkers also printed out the instructions.
The details for the sleds were already cut from pine, and they were provided by the woodworkers.
“They had to drill holes, but all the material was already cut,” said Killian.
He said that the participants also did sanding. The participants were from a wide variety of ages — from 20s to up to “probably 70,” said Killian, and a couple of daughters came with their mothers — for a mother-daughter project, he said.
“Some of them used tools in the past, like drills and things like that, and some of them never touched one in their life,” said Killian.
Killian said that there were seven woodworker-instructors volunteering for the event, and they included Killian, Michael Claphen, Phill Meyer, Monte Guingirch, Monte Guingirch, Stan Fisher, and club’s president, Kate Wilson. The seventh instructor was Gene Sumney, 94, who is the older brother of one of the founders of the woodworker’s community, Bill Sumney.
The people who showed up for the woodworkers’ workshops vary from year to year, said Griva, and she noted that although they really liked seeing people coming back, they also liked to let new people enjoy the learning experience with the woodworkers.
With the help of their instructors all the participants, even those who had not tried their hand at woodworking before, managed to assemble their sleds and decorate them.
The decorative elements, such as ribbon to put a bow in front, stencils and paint along with the heaters and blow-driers to dry the paint were provided by parks and recreation. By the end of the workshop that lasted approximately a little more than an hour, the participants could take home ready-to-use decorative sleds.
Griva said that the Angola Parks and Rec and Northeastern Indiana Woodworkers collaboration started before she came to work at the department, and she decided to continue it and reached out to the woodworkers because of the great turnout on their events.
The woodworkers plan to continue collaboration with Angola Parks and Rec in the future as it is a popular workshop, said Killian, and the slots for it were filled up in less than 10 minutes on Facebook.
“The workshops we do seem to be very, very popular, and we plan to continue them in the future,” said Killian.
The next free event by the department is planned for Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m., and that will be parents’ night out where parents will be able to drop their kids off for some games, including a Christmas bingo and reindeer tosses, and “The Grinch” movie so they can do some last-minute Christmas shopping.
“The parents will drop the kids off so they could do the last-minute Christmas shopping, Christmas wrapping or just get a night off away from the kids,” said Griva.
Twenty-five spots with an additional waiting-list will be available for the event for the kids aged 5 to 10. Pizza and drinks will be offered during the event and children will get to do a Christmas craft, and they will also receive little prizes sponsored by Parks Department.
