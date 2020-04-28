ANGOLA — Four Seasons Design and Remodeling announced that Lou Salge has been selected to be featured in the April Professional Remodeler magazine’s 2020 class of “Forty Under 40,” a news release said.
Professional Remodeler magazine provides breaking news, trends and best practices for the remodeling industry.
Salge is vice president for Four Seasons Design and Remodeling, Angola, and graduated from Lawrence Technological University with a bachelor of science in architecture and resides in Angola.
Salge joins 40 other industry leaders from owners, leadership teams, production and design staff, sales, sales and design and sales and marketing staff leaders to speak to areas of expertise in their respective fields.
“Twenty years ago, remodelers had a uniform: hammer and a nailbag. It was the look of the ‘Chuck with a truck,’ who always had a clipboard on hand and who represented what the average homeowner believed to be ‘The Remodeler.’ One could argue that it was fairly accurate,” Professional Remodeler said in its story introducing this year’s “40” class.
In 2020, “remodeler” is a more complicated term. It still represents Chuck, but also it represents a much wider spectrum of professional, and a much more sophisticated level of business, the news release said. It includes tech enthusiasts that digitize design processes and college-educated business leaders that emphasize transparency to keep up with client expectations. It includes innovators and thought leaders.
Salge speaks to the labor shortage in the industry in Remodeler Magazine and he urges people to read the entire story online at proremodeler.com
“This year’s Forty Under 40 class is proof of that increased sophistication — proof that remodeling has a bright future,” the magazine said.
