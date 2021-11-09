ANGOLA — Trine University’s Humanities Symposia concludes for the fall semester on Nov. 16 with “The Truth about Sojourner.”
On June 6, the City of Angola unveiled a life-size sculpture of Sojourner Truth in front of the Steuben County Courthouse. The Symposia presentation, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in Taylor Hall, looks at who Truth was, why she was recognized, the process of getting the sculpture installed and the impact the sculpture has had on the community.
Lou Ann Homan and Carolyn Powers will present the symposium.
A writer, teacher and storyteller, Homan has been part of Indiana classrooms for more than 40 years. She has been twice awarded the prestigious Lilly Teacher Creativity Award. She is also an award-winning columnist for KPC Media Group. She is a member of Angola’s Historic Preservation Commission and the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Powers retired from a career in education and has been an active community volunteer in Steuben County. She serves on the Board of Directors for the new Pleasant Lake Museum, served on the Sojourner Truth Committee with the Downtown Angola Coalition and is passionate about bringing the story of Sojourner Truth to the community.
Trine’s Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for any questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.