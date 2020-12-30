Five people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Samuel A. Blackburn, 42, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at Clyde Avenue at East Maumee on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• William G. Goverhowell, 50, of the 00 block of Champlain Landing, Grand Isle, Vermont, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 151 mile marker for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Paul J. Moring, 53, of Lane 405 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at on the Public Square on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Paul A. Schube, 25, of the 5200 block of West Coltrane Hill Road, Connersville, arrested on Toledo Street at Vistula Road, Fremont, on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert J. Wietecha, 36, of the 500 block of East Randolph Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor public intoxication.
