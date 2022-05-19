ANGOLA — A team of volunteers and Steuben County water experts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Water/Ways exhibit.
Monday through Thursday will consist of an overflowing schedule for the group as they look to open on Friday, May 27.
Housed in the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, the exhibit is concluding its Indiana tour in Angola. Offering both a national and local look into water, Water/Ways is a combined educational effort from the Smithsonian Institution and Indiana Humanities. It is part of the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program.
Monday, the local Steuben County specific exhibit arrives at the library.
“The Smithsonian exhibit addresses mostly nationwide issues and awareness. Our local exhibit focuses on Steuben County,” said Bill Schmidt, an advisor with the Steuben County Lakes Council for the local exhibit. “The local exhibit is an eight panel display set up around the library’s fountain. It focuses on seven different areas.”
Some of the topics include where the lakes in northeastern Indiana came from, watershed areas and septic systems. The experience provides educational opportunities through informative visuals, interactive displays and technology driven learning.
A semi-trailer truck will signify that the Smithsonian exhibit arrives on Tuesday. Wednesday will see volunteers constructing and laying out the educational experience. The exhibit will be open for public viewing at 9 a.m. on May 27.
As a result of scheduling overlap in Crown Point, Steuben County is installing the Water/Ways exhibit one week earlier than initially anticipated.
“The Smithsonian exhibit is set to be at the Indiana locations for six weeks. Due to a timing conflict in Crown Point, we have it for seven weeks,” Schmidt said.
Since the Water/Ways program provides funding, resources and lengthy training to communities that host the exhibit, the Smithsonian typically sends out a manual nine months in advance to the community receiving the installment. However, the exhibit decided to extend its Indiana tour and include Steuben County as the final stop, therefore the library was sent the manual four and half months prior to the exhibit’s arrival.
Each week will bring in new individuals with different discussion topics. The ribbon cutting celebration will begin the weekly occurrences on June 1 at 5 p.m., where a variety of food vendors will be in attendance.
Following the initial event, Luke Gascho is set to explain, “Living on Indigenous Landscapes” at 1:30 p.m. on June 5. “Stories and Songs from the Sea” can be heard from Lou Ann Homan and Tom Adamson, June 19, also at 1:30 p.m.
The final three topics are led by Craig Berndt Travelogue with “Traveling Down the Ohio River” at 6 p.m. on June 23. At 1:30 p.m., Nancy Germano discusses “Indiana: The Everglades of the North” on June 26 and Phil Anderson gives a talk about “Upstream, Downstream: Sharing the Watershed” for July 10.
“There has been a lot of community support,” Schmidt said. “If there’s one thing we know in Steuben County, it’s water.”
The panels to the local exhibit are being printed by Awnings and Signs Contractors. Additionally, the Carnegie Public Library and the Steuben County Lakes Council have been the exhibit’s sponsors, with guidance from the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Water/Ways will be open and free to the public during the Carnegie Public Library’s regular hours of operation: Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and special hours on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.