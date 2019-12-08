Gifts create $3 million fund for health, wellness
AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has received a gift of nearly $3 million through combined donations from the DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health, the community foundation announced Tuesday.
With the gifts, the new DeKalb Memorial Hospital Fund has been established.
“This is the most generous gift ever for our community,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Tanya Young. “It will be a catalyst for addressing community needs today, but also for investing in future promotion of general health and wellness of the citizens of DeKalb County. We are humbled and incredibly grateful for the trust that DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health have placed in us to ensure that the importance of health will remain a priority for this county.”
To ensure the endowed fund’s giving capacity and permanence, a percentage of the fund’s balance will be distributed annually to support general health and wellness grants. These grants will be considered and determined by the community foundation’s grant committee and board of directors.
DeKalb judge won’t run for reelection in 2020
AUBURN — DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection in 2020. His current term of office ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Wallace was appointed as judge by the Indiana Supreme Court on Jan. 24, 1989, to serve until a replacement could be named by the governor to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Charles Quinn. On March 7, 1989, Gov. Evan Bayh appointed Wallace to serve until the next general election.
Wallace was elected by the voters of DeKalb County five times, in 1990, 1996, 2002, 2008 and 2014.
Miller Poultry continues tradition of donations
LAGRANGE — This time of year, it seems Santa’s helpers are getting around northeast Indiana in a large, white, refrigerated box truck with a Miller Poultry sign on each door.
Tuesday morning, the Miller truck stopped by the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County and dropped off 180 cases of frozen, packaged chicken breasts and about 1,600 pounds of Miller chicken sausage.
“This is going to feed a lot of people,” said Richard Yoder, president of the Clothes and Food Basket.
Miller Poultry has been making this annual holiday contribution to the Clothes and Food Basket for about 15 straight years now. The company also makes similar donations to other food pantries across northeast Indiana. Miller trucks have already dropped off donations at a Fremont food pantry and will be delivering similar gifts to food pantries in Kendallville, Albion, Ligonier, and Rome City next week.
Center for Healthy Living will open Wednesday
KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living will offer its first Check-Up Day in its new home at the Community Learning Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
“We’re excited about our new location,” said Taylor Yoder, supervisor for Parkview Center for Healthy Living in Noble County. “The Community Learning Center location will allow us to continue to provide low-cost and free health and well-being programing to the community. We will continue to offer free and low-cost screenings in our new location as well as expanded programing for the Center for Healthy Living.”
The Dec. 11 Check-Up Day will be held in the gymnasium at the Community Learning Center 401 Diamond St., Kendallville. Visitors should park in the lot available on Riley Street and use the Riley Street entrance to the gym.
Free services include blood-pressure checks, weight measurement and bone-density screening.
Low-cost blood tests also will be available that day. Many of the blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages. Fasting for at least 10 hours prior to a lab draw is required.
Flint & Walling reveals plans for expansion
KENDALLVILLE — A request for a new tax break on an expansion by Kendallville’s oldest industry raised several questions from council members, but ultimately the board OK’d the new abatement.
Flint and Walling is planning a $1.24 million expansion at its Oak Street plant, adding new manufacturing equipment including CNC, lathe, motor winding, inserting and gauging equipment. The company will also be refurbishing a varnish oven originally installed in the 1950s.
The company plans to add no new employees, but will retain its current workforce of 260 through the expansion, according to paperwork filed with the city.
On the recommended five-year tax abatement, Flint and Walling is estimated to save $45,427 in property taxes, while paying out about $78,000 over a 10-year span.
Community center accepting donations
ALBION —Prospective donors to the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center can double their donations and generosity thanks to a grant from the Cole Foundation.
Organizers Bill and Marilyn Emmert said the Cole Foundation will match up to $50,000 donations made to the effort.
The Albion Recreation Center Committee, which has received its nonprofit 501©3 status, consists of President Kevin Dreibelbis, Vice President Dr. Jay Hayes, Treasurer Bev Fitzpatrick, Secretary Cody Kirkpatrick, the Emmerts as board members, volunteers Steve Kirkpatrick, Stan Jacob and Stan Tipton, corporate counsel Mike Yoder and accounting consultant Brock Pulver.
Money may be donated by contacting any of these individuals or through special accounts set up at Albion branches of Community State Bank and Campbell & Fetter Bank. Donations are tax-deductible.
Foundation gift supports new trails organization
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Trails has received a $25,000 grant from LaGrange County Community Foundation to support its mission to bring additional trails to LaGrange County. The award comes from the LCCF Community Impact Grant program at the Community Foundation.
Jeff Wingstrom, president of the LaGrange County Trails, said the money would be used to help his organization plan and start preparing to build the first phase of the Hawpatch Trail. When completed, the Hawpatch bike/pedestrian trail will connect Wolcottville, Topeka and Millersburg.
“This provides seed money for all those things, and to help us along, so it’s a very important grant,” Wingstrom said
LaGrange County Trails Inc. was started in 2018 and incorporated in 2019 by a group of volunteers who saw a need to bring trails to the county. The proposed Hawpatch Trail would run along the path that was once a line of the Wabash railroad.
County eyes property tax funding for new annex
ALBION — The Noble County Council is leaning toward property taxes as a source to pay for a new county annex building — and may be putting up the Noble County Courthouse as collateral.
During Monday’s joint meeting with the Noble County Commissioners, the council asked its financial consultant to work on a property tax proposal to fund construction of a $12.5 million annex through a lease-rental program.
The county plans on doing away with its Weber Road and South Complex buildings, as well as the two buildings it rents for Noble County Probation and the Noble County Public Defender’s Office. The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be demolished to make way for a 42,000-square-foot government annex building.
According to figures provided Monday by the county’s financial consultant, the tax impact on a person who owns a $114,500 home would be an additional $14.48 per year. The additional cost to a business owner is estimated at about $43 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Donations make up for theft from firefighters
LAOTTO — A thief — or thieves —in the night took the joy out of the holiday season for the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department last weekend, but the dastardly act has rallied support for the department’s Christmas tree sales.
Capt. Britton Burkhart said Monday that someone ripped the cash box for tree sales from the station’s brick wall Saturday night sometime after 6 p.m. Tree sales are on the honor system, with customers shopping at their convenience and putting money into the box during the times when firefighters aren’t staffing the tree lot.
“A person came Sunday about 10:30 a.m. to buy a tree and noticed the box was missing,” Burkhart said. “It was there Saturday night when the firefighters cleaned it out.”
The tree sales cash box was replaced Monday, but offers of donations to replace the lost cash are coming in from individuals, local businesses and even out-of-state Facebook followers.
The joke may be on the thieves. Burkhart said there likely wasn’t much cash in the box because it was emptied the night before.
Trine alumnus gives to School of Education
ANGOLA — A gift from a Trine University alumnus has provided state-of-the-art facilities and innovative training for faculty within the university’s Franks School of Education.
Tomas Furth, a 1954 mechanical engineering graduate who has supported many projects at the university including the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, made a $250,000 donation to support the teacher education programs at Trine. The gift has been used to transform two classrooms in Shambaugh Hall with plans to renovate a third.
It also provided funding for Alison Todd, assistant professor, to attend Responsive Classroom training and funding to purchase Project Lead the Way training materials for assistant professors Megan Tolin and Ashley Overton.
Last year, the Shambaugh 210 classroom was renovated to include six digital screens, screen-casting software, enhanced wireless capabilities, new lighting, a large interactive screen, new seating options, new carpet and a new wall color scheme.
This fall, Shambaugh 205 was redesigned from the ground up to meet the needs of secondary education majors. The centerpiece of the room is a customized table that works well with whole class and small group discussions. Students also can utilize smaller tables for breakout groups and wrap-around counter space that includes charging stations for devices.
