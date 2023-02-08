ANGOLA — A central Indiana man learned that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan doesn’t mean you can transport it legally into Indiana — especially some eight pounds of it — where medicinal and recreational marijuana remains illegal.
On Monday shortly before 3 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Andy Smith stopped a silver Honda passenger car for a speeding violation on southbound Interstate 69 in Steuben County near mile marker 353.
While identifying the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, Beech Grove, Smith noticed a sealed package in plain view on the front passenger seat that was labeled as “RSO CANNABIS GUMMIES,” said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
When asked about the package, Bell told Smith that the cannabis product was legally purchased in Michigan. Smith told Bell that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana.
“As a general reminder for Indiana residents, as well as others that choose to legally purchase marijuana products in another state,” said a news release from State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker, “marijuana in any form (such as cannabis/THC edibles, waxes, oils, vape cartridges, etc.) is illegal to possess in the state of Indiana. It is also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while impaired with these drugs. If you choose to purchase and/or consume marijuana in a state where it is considered lawful to purchase and possess, it would be advisable not to bring your purchases back to Indiana.”
Meanwhile, the probable cause search of Bell’s vehicle that followed revealed more than eight pounds of suspected marijuana and more than seven pounds of packaged edible products, along with a wide assortment of other marijuana-related products and paraphernalia.
Bell was placed under arrest and transported to the Steuben County jail, where he was booked in.
Bell posted a bond for $11,500 to get out of jail shortly after he was booked into jail and continued on his way, said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser. The case is under review by the prosecutor’s office for the filing of formal charges.
Because no formal charges have been filed, it hasn’t been assigned to a specific court.
Bell was arrested on Level 5 felony dealing marijuana, Level 6 felony dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class B misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
For the two felony charges, Bell is facing up to 7 1/2 years in prison.
