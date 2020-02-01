FREMONT — This Sunday at 5 p.m. on TCT Network, households reaching from Fort Wayne to Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be able to watch Jon Bruney, pastor at Zion Missionary Church, Fremont, as the church launches its newest media development, a regular show called Ignite on the network featuring Bruney’s Sunday sermons.
“The show will be on channels from Fort Wayne to Grand Rapids and they think it will be able to reach a million homes,” Bruney said. “We wanted to have more media presence after feedback from individuals we talked to when we’ve been on TV before.”
Bruney’s wife Amy said a real driving force behind the idea from the congregation was Fred Vice.
“He’s been a real driving force,” Jon said. “He did all the research, worked with the network and just really spearheaded it all.”
The Bruney’s oldest daughter, JoLynn Thomas, recently moved back to the area with a college education in television production and is doing a lot of the work on the show.
“It’s a total God thing for us,” said Amy. “JoLynn came back and is able to help. She went to college for this.”
Thomas studied at Central Michigan University and has experience in television production.
“I saw what they were doing and said let me help make a quality production people will want to watch using my education and experience,” Thomas said.
Her parents never thought Thomas’s education would bring her back to Fremont, back home.
This is the Bruney’s 24th year in Fremont, serving at Zion Missionary, and the television show is just one of the many things that has evolved since they came to town.
Jon said on the physical side, the building has changed quite a bit.
“The physical building is different with the coffee house and open concept,” he said. “We took out the pews and have the chairs now, too.”
The basement is also finished now, he said, and walls in the nursery have been knocked out to make the nursery space bigger to accommodate the growing families in the church.
“My style is also way different now,” Jon said. “I used to wear a suit and now you can see me wearing shorts on Sundays once spring comes.”
The church has also realized to stay better connected it needed someone capable of doing things on the media side, between social media and the television show, which is the position JoLynn will be filling.
Amy said over the years they have always tried to stay connected with the community.
“One big thing is how we always try to reach out to our community,” she said. “With so many tragedies, we’ve lived them, too, and try to always support everyone.”
Both Jon and Amy have also spent a lot of their 24 years in Fremont in the schools in varying ways.
“We’ve both coached, volunteered with our goal always being loving on our community,” he said. “That hasn’t changed, but our methods and how we encourage our community have.”
Amy said they try to stay transparent and never hide that they also need God’s help when times get tough.
“We’ve been here 24 years and for us being here, that feels like a generation,” she said. “JoLynn being here and rising up and wanting to serve God and the community is neat to watch. We try to live our lives with people and we hope to make a difference. That is so big for me and with her here it’s so pivotal in the new things God wants us to do.”
Sunday sermons from Zion have been on the church website, zionmissionarychurch.net, for awhile now with an international reach.
The Bruney’s said they had someone from Ireland reach out recently asking about a sermon that hadn’t been put online.
“It’s a cool confirmation that people worldwide are watching,” Jon said.
With the television show and online presence, Zion is no longer limited by just location, he said.
For the show, he said his sermons will be packaged into entertainment with the idea of igniting a passion for Jesus and an inner passion for growth.
The church mission is “igniting a worldwide passion for Jesus,” said Amy, and being more accessible will help them continue that outreach.
“Our goal is to connect with people,” said Jon. “It’s not to build an empire. Our motive is to be a blessing.”
JoLynn said her father’s preaching style is very laid back, casual and upbeat.
“It’s something people want to watch,” she said. “My dad can be very relatable.”
TCT Network can be viewed locally on Mediacom channel 11, DirectTV channel 377, Dish Network channel 63 and on antenna television WINM channels digital 12.1, 12.2 and 12.3.
