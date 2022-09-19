ANGOLA — The Hoosier Promise Tour of the Democratic Party continued to Angola on Saturday with Gary Snyder, candidate for Indiana’s 3rd congressional district, and Mike Travis, candidate for Indiana House District 51, appearing at Cahoots Coffee Café along with about 20 Angola supporters.
“This is the 11th stop on our future Promise Tour across the state, which is pretty exciting,” said Drew Anderson, communications director for the Indiana Democratic Party.
Issues the Democrats concentrated on concerned abortion, public education funding, student loan relief and the teacher shortage in the state. Snyder also mentioned the benefits of the American Rescue Plan Act funds that “put food on the table, gas in the tank,” he said, and “gave millions of dollars to towns like Angola, to police departments and first responders.”
Travis was vocal about public education support, referring to Republican efforts to stonewall public school funding received through ARPA and to divert it to charter schools. He said the Republicans were not pro public education, but pro private incentivized programs and education “that does not benefit anyone, but their donors.”
“Without that money teachers have to get laid off; programs get cut; schools have to ask, beg for money from people in their communities,” said Travis, who is a school teacher at Prairie Heights Community Schools.
The abortion ban became the main target of the Democratic candidates, with Snyder mentioning that it was impossible to “truly be a free country” if “half of our population, my six daughters, the women here, the women in your life don’t have the freedom to make their own decisions about their own bodies, health care and future.”
Snyder said that they talked to Republican women who are upset about this and he suggested to the participants of the meeting to continue to talk about it to the Republican women.
Special call was made for the women, and it was suggested to them to invite their friends for a cup of coffee and just talk, not pressuring people too hard and not asking to publicize political entries on their social media.
“Ladies, [go to go,] whether it’s a Bible study, whether it’s a school event, whether it’s just across community. Talk to your friends would be like, ‘hey, you know what’s going wrong?’” said Anderson.
The Democrats suggested that Angola Democratic men also made phone calls and talked to their friends and neighbors about the issues of the Democratic Party agenda. He said men had to communicate to their communities that they needed to stand up for their families, women and the future.
“You guys actually have to have the harder conversations. You have to look your friends in the eye and be like, hey, what you know is happening is wrong,” said Anderson.
Being a Democrat in a smaller community might feel like “you’re alone,” said Anderson. But despite the fact that the Republicans might seem very stubborn in their political views, and it might seem to be easier to come out as gay than to come out as a Democrat in a small community, small conversations and openness helped, said Anderson.
“I say that from experience,” he said.
He admitted that he had to confront the political views of many friends and many family members, and that although his entire family was Republican, they all now vote Democratic.
“What we’re doing right now is critical,” said Travis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.